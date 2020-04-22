Coronavirus outbreak: Woman API posted at CM Uddhav Thackeray's official residence Varsha tests positive

A woman Assistant Police Inspector (API) posted at Varsha, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official residence tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The officer was deployed at Varsha on Tuesday and her samples were taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of Chief Minister.

According to sources, the department keeps rotating the officers deployed outside CM's bungalow and since the COVID-19 outbreak, every officer is being tested before getting deployed at Varsha bungalow.

"Her samples were taken as a precautionary measure because she was on regular duty and had been deployed at various places. The results came positive and she has been shifted to Saifee Hospital for further treatment while those who came in contact with her have been sent into quarantine," Rajive Jain, DCP Zone 2 said.

The API was attached with Pydhoni police station and was on regular duty at several nakabandi. According to sources, three more from the police department at Varsha who came in contact with her have been sent into quarantine at a designated place.

The total number of police personnel who have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai has gone to 27, while the tally has reached 49 in all over Maharashtra.

