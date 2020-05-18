Coronavirus outbreak: Wondering how does fake news spread so rapidly? Mumbai Police answers

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share yet another witty and informational meme to take on fake news. Taking inspiration from one of the popular web series Paatal Lok, Mumbai Police shared a hilarious meme to show how and from where the rumour-mongers get all their exclusive news from.

When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?#NewsFromPaatalLok #ExposeFakeNews pic.twitter.com/SvHSgp4oJR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 17, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mumbai Police shared the witty meme with their 5 million followers and captioned it, "When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this 'exclusive' news from?" Mumbai Police ended their caption with the hashtag, News From Paatal Lok and Expose Fake News as they urged people to refrain from sharing fake news.

This does not at all look a handle of a police force!! You guys are just brilliant. @CPMumbaiPolice. Sir, @CPDelhi kindly take a cue ! — Rubbal Datta (@rubbaldatta) May 17, 2020

Since being shared online, the hilarious Paatal Lok meme has garnered nearly 6,000 likes and all sorts of comments. One user wrote, "Slow claps," while another user commented, "Brilliant meme!" Lauding the Mumbai Police, a third user said, "This does not at all look a handle of a police force!! You guys are just brilliant," while a fourth user urged Mumbai Police to reveal the names of Police Personnel who come up with this Unique Tweets...They deserve Recognition and Appreciation," he said.

Here's how netizens reacted to Mumbai Police's witty tweet:

Good step, in every state police should follow the example. And fake must be behind bar. Without any discrimination on the basis of poor, rich, dignity... — AZIZUR RAHMAN (@Azizhammad003) May 17, 2020

Dear @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice please also let us know the names of Police Personnel who come up with this Unique Tweets... They deserve Recognition and Appreciation — Sushan Shetty ( Ø´ÛÂÂÂÙ¹ÛÂÂÂ Ø³ÙÂÂÂØ´ÙÂÂÂ) (@thesushanshetty) May 17, 2020

Some users also used GIFs to express their reactions:

What do you think of Mumbai Police's hilarious take on fake news?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news