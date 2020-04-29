Coronavirus Outbreak: Wondering which is the safest city in the world? Mumbai Police answers

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Mumbai Police, who are well known for their witty memes and inspirational posts make sure to educate and entertain the citizens. After taking inspiration from Bollywood films, the Mumbai police have now turned towards web series and their latest tweet is proof enough!

Using a short clip from one of the popular web series, Mumbai Police proved why the city that never sleeps is the safest city in the world. Posing an indirect question to netizens as to which is the safest city across the globe, the clip from the web series gives a picture-perfect answer.

In the four seconds video clip, actors Sayani Gupta and Prateik Babbar can be seen sitting on a yacht and enjoying quiet time while sailing in the Arabian Sea amid the backdrop of the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace. It is during the conversation that the two can be seen talking about Mumbai (then Bombay).

While sharing the scene from the web series, Mumbai Police tweeted: When asked to choose the safest city. "I would choose Bombay over any other city in the world, any day," says Sayani. To which Prateik nods in agreement. Mumbai Police also came up with their own hashtags that read: #ShotsOfSafetyPlease #MumbaiFirst #SafetyFirst #aayamumbaipolice.

Since the time it was shared on Instagram with their 75,000 followers, the video has garnered over 60,000 views and counting. The video touched the hearts of thousands of Mumbaikars who heaped praises on the Mumbai Police for their selfless service to the city amid the COVID-19 crisis.

One user wrote, "We are proud of you all for the sacrifices you and your families are doing to enforce the lockdown," while another user said that Bombay is safest and coolest city in India. A third user commented, "Bombay over anyplace...anyone...anything. Home ! Another user lauded Mumbai Police for keeping the city safe at all times. The user said, Hands down Mumbai. Over any other city. Be it safety or be it night life, when Mumbai Police is here, why fear!

