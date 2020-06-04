Coronavirus Outbreak: Young mom opens up about being tested positive, staying away from 17-month-old daughter

A mother opened to popular social media page 'Humans of Bombay' about testing positive for Coronavirus and the struggle of staying away from her 17-month-old daughter while under quarantine at her home. "When the doctor told me I had Covid, my first question was, 'What about my daughter?' Alifya Jhaveri said in the post that was shared on Facebook.

Even as her daughter was safe, Jhaveri had to quarantine herself, which meant that she would have to going the 'not-so-easy' part –distance herself from her daughter for two to four weeks.

Jhaveri, who spoke to the popular social media page on the sixth day of her quarantine, said that the only that kept her losing her sanity was the thought of hugging her daughter soon after her days in isolation ends. "Everyday she comes to the bedroom window, keeps her little finger on the glass and waits for me to keep mine. In that moment, every part of me aches to be with her, but I know I can't."

She also shared how it breaks her heart as her toddler cries for her at night, even though her husband and sister-in-law try their best to take care of her. "Since the day she was born, she's used to sleeping with mumma. So every night she cries, asking for me. It hurts that she cries herself to sleep, but what can we do?"

She concluded by saying that she spends her time in quarantine cooped in her room and watching shows, washing her clothes and utensils, meditating and mostly watching her daughter through the window. "I'm waiting to squeeze her and put her to sleep every night… something I'll never take for granted again."

Shared on Tuesday, the post garnered more than 27,000 likes and was shared over 1,600 times. The users commenting on the post related Jhaveri with about having to cope with the illness with children around and wished her speedy recovery.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news