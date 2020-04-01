Coronavirus outbreak: Youngest patient on ventilator fights COVID-19, returns home to Kalyan

A 38-year-old techie from Kalyan, one of the youngest people who was put on ventilator despite being a non-smoker and having no underlying ailments, was discharged on Tuesday, according to a report in The Times of India.

He was among the critical patients who went home all recovered. He was discharged from Jaslok hospital and was reunited with his wife and minor daughter, both of whom had also tested positive for Coronavirus. However, they have now recoevered. His treating physician Dr Om Srivastava said that even the patients who are extremely sick can overcome the disease.

The techie said he could not believe that he was battling for life a week ago. He said, "I feel absolutely fine now and just the way I was before the infection. I cannot thank the doctors enough for giving me a new life."

The man had tested positive after returning from the US. All his colleagues were sent on a work-from-home arrangement even as his colleagues and family members queued up at Kasturba hospital to get tested. His older daughter escaped the infection and went to her native place in Solapur.

He added that while he regretted infecting his family, the Kasturba hospital facility gave him the courage to fight the disease. He said, "Even when I was shifted to the ICU, I could get a glimpse of my daughter and wife. It gave me emotional support."

