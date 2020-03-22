Coronavirus scare: Anil Kapoor serenades good friend Anupam Kher from a distance!

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, who are neighbours, colleagues and good friends, have set all-new social distancing goals in this time of the coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing is key currently, and these two veteran actors have shown us how to do it right!

Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video of himself standing in his balcony, having a conversation with Anil Kapoor. Later in the video, you can hear Anil Kapoor singing the Hindi song 'Tere Ghar ke saamne' for Anupam Kher, and it's too cute to handle! Anupam Kher shared the video and wrote, "thank you dear @anilskapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know. This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!! #SocialDistancing" Check out the video below:

Isn't that adorable? We like how Anil Kapoor is all about taking precautions and how he's so sure his wife Sunita Kapoor won't let Anupam Kher into the house!

Anupam Kher had shared another video in which he explained as to how under different circumstances, he visits Anil Kapoor's home before his own whenever he comes down to India. He wrote, "In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour & best friend @anilskapoor's house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully he will come out to show me his face soon. #SelfQuarantine"

To this, Anil Kapoor was quick to say, "Tum bulao aur hum naa aaye that will never happen!! So glad to see you (from a distance)! @anupampkher #socialdistancing #staysafe."

These guys are friendship goals, don't you think?

