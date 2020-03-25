Coronavirus scare: Aparshakti, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday play antakshari during quarantine

The coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has brought life to a standstill. Even though India is in a relatively early stage, the government is taking necessary measures to ensure the virus does not get out of hand. Meanwhile, Bollywood stars are opting for self quarantine and are also urging fans to follow the same route. Now, self isolation can get pretty boring but after looking at Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram last night, it seems like we might have found another fun way to kill time while at home.

The first round of online antakshri was only between Aparshakti and singer Jonita Gandhi. Aparshakti had to sing a song beginning with the alphabet ‘H’. Aparshakti, who recently made his debut as a singer with the song Kudiye Ni, gave us a glimpse of his beautiful voice once again as he crooned a few lines from the song Haye Re Haye Neend Nahin Aaye from the 1970 release Humjoli. Carrying the game forward, Aparshakti tagged Neeti Mohan, Darshan Raval, Akriti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jonita Gandhi. What followed that was a slew of Bollywood stars indulging in a round of antakshri namely Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shashank Khaitan, Amar Kaushik, Mudassar Aziz, Ananya Pandey, Badshah, Lisa Mishra, Parampara Thakur, Maithili Thakur, Rj Rahul Makin, Rj Alok, Huma Quereshi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh from Fukrey, Bhumi Pednekar, Nupur Sanon, Pranutan Bahl, Mukesh Chabhra and Stylist Jay Samuel.

Through this fun game Aparshakti and other Bollywood stars showed that during these tough times it’s important that we keep our spirits high and realise the importance of standing together.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates