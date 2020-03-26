Thunderstorm, lightning likely in Maharashtra amid lockdown, IMD issues warning

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, India Met Department, took to Twitter and issued a thunderstorm warning for the state for the next five days. In his tweet, Hosalikar said that the next five days thunderstorm is likely to take place in Maharashtra.

Next five days thunderstorm warnings in Maharashtra. The next five days, the weather likely to be active in state with TSRA, Lightning.

D4 & D5 : 29, 30 March to be watched for severe weather please.

Pl Watch for updates & daily nowcast for likely severe weather warnings. pic.twitter.com/Smu5D29OOC — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 26, 2020

According to IMD weather bulletin, scattered rainfall with thundershowers accompanied with lightning/hailstorm/gusty winds may be witnessed over interior Maharashtra on 29 to 30 March. This weather phenomenon is as a result of likely development of a low level trough and moisture incursion, the weather bureau said.

Thunderstorm activity was observed at some places in Marathwada & Madhy Maharashtra, including Vidarbha associated with lightning, rains.

At isolated places hailstorms were observed too.

At many places crops like wheat, Bajra & Jwar suffered losses.

TSRA Warnings for today also. pic.twitter.com/d57dj7MOkq — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 26, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Hosalikar said that thunderstorm activity was observed at some places in Marathwada and Madhy Maharashtra, including Vidarbha associated with lightning, and rains. He also said that crops such as wheat, Bajra and Jwar suffered huge losses due to the thunderstorm.

Taking to Twitter, Hosalikar updated his followers on Mumbai and Maharashtra's weather updates. While the interiors of Maharashtra received thunderstorm, Vidarbha continued to remain warmer. Khosalikar also mentioned that thunderstorms with rains are likley to continue in the state.

MUMBAI WEATHER INFO -

DTD: 26/03/2020

MAX. TEMP.

CLB 32.2 DEG. C.

SCZ 35.9 DEG. C.



Hot and Humid day in Mumbai with min temp today morning was ~ 25 °C and day's max is ~36 °C. Both departure from normal by 3 Deg C — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 26, 2020

Talking about Mumbai's weather, Khosalikar in a separate tweet gave a breakdown of the city's weather. Khosalikar said that it was a hot and humid day in Mumbai with minimum temperature being 25 degree Celsius today morning and the day's maximum temperature being 36 degree Celsius.

While Maharashtra has been the worst affected state due to coronavirus, Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients - two men both 63-years old, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national.

