Coronavirus scare: Indoor gyms in Maharashtra could open soon

A file picture of indoor gym owners and trainers waiting to meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray to seek his help in opening their establishments. Pic/Ashish Raje

The state government might grant permission to indoor gymnasiums today regarding reopening them, and is also thinking of recommending the operations of suburban train services for all commuters by this weekend.

The Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, Vijay Wadettiwar said from Chandrapur, that he had already signed a proposal to allow indoor gymnasiums, which have been shut since the beginning of the lockdown, to reopen. In the gradual unlock process, the Centre had allowed the gyms to reopen, but the Maharashtra government did not deem it fit to let them restart business.

However, following the demand for this by gym owners, which was supported by senior leaders — opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and MNS president Raj Thackeray — the state is willing to take a step closer to lifting restrictions. The establishments have been given guidelines by the Centre and the state may also add to them whenever it issues the unlock order.

"I have signed the file about the gyms and the papers have now gone to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. I think we may declare unlocking the gyms on the occasion of Independence Day," said Wadettiwar.

Growing demand for trains

About the suburban train services in Mumbai, he said the ministers were expected to decide on the issue in a couple of days. Currently, the ‘approved-for-travel’ government employees and essential services staff are allowed to travel on the limited runs.

There is a growing demand from the other people who need to travel for work, as private establishments have also started a routine business on restricted staff strength. The road transports – public transport buses, taxis and autos — are on the streets but their numbers don’t suffice to cater to the rising number of commuters.

The number of commuters is expected to rise further as the city has improved its pandemic condition significantly, though the results in the MMR neighbourhood are somewhat underachieved.

