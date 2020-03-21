Coronavirus scare: Janhvi Kapoor tries her hand at painting while quarantined at home
We recently saw Salman Khan trying his hands at sketching, while Katrina Kaif was busy honing her guitar skills. Janhvi Kapoor too has joined the bandwagon.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of celebrities to stay at home. During the quarantine time, celebs are keeping themselves busy by pursuing their hobbies. We recently saw Salman Khan trying his hands-on sketching, while Katrina Kaif was busy sharpening her guitar skills.
Janhvi Kapoor too has joined the bandwagon. The actress is trying her hand at painting. She shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she can be seen painting as she poses amid drawings that she made. Sharing a picture from her home on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "Self-isolation productivity". Check out the picture here:
#ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona
Apart from Janhvi, Ayushmann Khurrana is also pursuing his painting hobby. His wife Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account to share a picture of his painting.
Art at home! Four of us painted together after a long time, guess who has made which painting! Also a reason to post this is to plead with all the parents to maintain safety and one way of doing that is to understand why schools and public places have been shut. Let’s not encourage group classes where coaches and teachers come home to teach. The purpose is being forfeited. Let’s please stay at home and contribute to containing the virus to the best of our capabilities âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
We have already seen Salman Khan's beautiful sketching skills. Have you seen it too? If not, click on this link and have a look.
How are you killing your boredom during your quarantine time due to the coronavirus outbreak? Share your ideas in the comments section below.
