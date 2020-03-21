Coronavirus scare: Janhvi Kapoor tries her hand at painting while quarantined at home

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of celebrities to stay at home. During the quarantine time, celebs are keeping themselves busy by pursuing their hobbies. We recently saw Salman Khan trying his hands-on sketching, while Katrina Kaif was busy sharpening her guitar skills.

Janhvi Kapoor too has joined the bandwagon. The actress is trying her hand at painting. She shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she can be seen painting as she poses amid drawings that she made. Sharing a picture from her home on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "Self-isolation productivity". Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Self isolation productivity ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onMar 20, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

Apart from Janhvi, Ayushmann Khurrana is also pursuing his painting hobby. His wife Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account to share a picture of his painting.

We have already seen Salman Khan's beautiful sketching skills. Have you seen it too? If not, click on this link and have a look.

How are you killing your boredom during your quarantine time due to the coronavirus outbreak? Share your ideas in the comments section below.

