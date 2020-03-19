Salman Khan's sketching skills are on point and this video proves it!

Several celebrities have shown us how they're coping with social distancing and proven why it needn't be a bad thing. From reading their favourite books to hanging out with family, our B-town and TV celebs have suddenly got an unexpected break and they're making the most of the downtime.

Salman Khan, too, has got his self-isolation time sorted, we think. The superstar early this morning shared a video of himself sketching while humming Kaho Na Pyaar Hai's title song all the while. While Sallu Bhai sketched quite a sombre picture, he seemed quite happy just to get his hands dirty again. Check out the video below:

Salman's fans obviously couldn't get enough of his masterful strokes and they commended his skill and talent. One Instagram user wrote, "Gajab baba", and another said, "Wowwww kya drawing h bhaijaan", and yet another fan commented, "What are you trying to draw bhoi?"

When news of the coronavirus pandemic first broke, Salman Khan had appealed to all his fans to revert to namaste or salaam to greet people instead of shaking hands with them or hugging them. Sharing a photo of himself, he had written, "Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago.... @beingstrongindia (sic)."

