Coronavirus scare: Mumbai churches to conduct all prayers online

Representatives of city churches during the meeting with Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Sunil Kolhe

Mumbai police on Friday reached out to the city's Christian community for the fight against Coronavirus and appealed them to avoid events that involve crowds. As such it was decided that prayer meetings and Sunday Mass would be held over Facebook and YouTube.

According to police, a large number of people during prayers are against the current efforts to avoid gatherings. The 16 representatives from various city churches assured that they will avoid prayer meetings till March 31.

There are around 2,000 small and big churches in Mumbai, with each receiving a crowd of 500 during prayers.

Dolphy Dsouza, spokesperson of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, said, "This meeting included representatives from 16 churches in Mumbai. We have told the police that we are ready to cooperate and fight Coronavirus. Prayers and masses will be held online."

Father David Tribhuvan from the Central Mumbai Christian Fellowship told said, "We understand the seriousness of the issue and would share police's concerns with the community. We thank the authorities for all that they are doing. All community members will be told about the digital prayers soon."

DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai police's spokesperson, said, "We had appealed all citizens, including religious leaders, to avoid large congregations. Everyone has responded positively."

