Coronavirus scare: Narendra Modi to address nation on Friday at 9 am via video message
PM Narendra Modi also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people of the country on Friday. "At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," Modi said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.
At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020
He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19. In his last address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
