Coronavirus scare: Parineeti Chopra appeals to fans to 'Be smart and safe'

Yesterday, Parineeti Chopra raised the alarm by posting a widely shared Facebook post of Cristina Higgins, an American living in Bergamo, Italy, the European epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, who described the hell they were going through.

A concerned Chopra wrote, "Guys stop being overconfident and read this. Stop calling it a hype on social media. Stop saying it only affects the elderly. Stop saying that the death rate of flu is more. Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. Coronavirus is contagious and unstoppable. Be smart and safe (sic)." Higgins' post is scary but real.

CoVID-19 has gripped the world and every country is taking various steps to combat the deadly disease. As of March 12, India has reported 74 cases, which include 16 Italians and one Canadian. With 17 cases from Kerala, Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases and Ladakh three. Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab also have reported one case each. 12 cases have been reported from Maharashtra, with nine in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

