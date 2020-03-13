Coronavirus scare: Priyanka Chopra is all about the 'namaste'; Amitabh Bachchan recites a poem

Countries all over the world are doing everything in their power to combat the Coronavirus outbreak that has sickened people, put them in quarantine, and taken thousands of lives. India, too, has had 74 cases so far, and people are getting anxious about the deadly virus.

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities can also be seen appealing to their fans and social media followers to take care of themselves and others, and suggesting ways to beat the disease. A few days ago, Anupam Kher had asked his fans to go back to the age-old Indian tradition of greeting people with a 'namaste' instead of a handshake or a hug.

Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too has suggested the same thing. In a video that the Quantico actress shared on Instagram, she has emphasised on the old-new way of greeting people, that is with a 'namaste' She wrote, "It's all about the Namaste. An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!"

Amitabh Bachchan chose a lyrical way to reach out to his fans about CoVID-19 on social media. The superstar shared a video of himself reciting a poem. Take a look below:

Anil Kapoor chose to walk-the-talk by opting to wear a face mask at the success party of his recently released film, Malang. While his co-stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur chose to not wear masks, Anil Kapoor was seen wearing a red mask at the party.

Anil Kapoor at the Malang success bash. Picture/Yogen Shah

A number of other Bollywood celebrities too kept their fans updated about developments about the Coronavirus outbreak and offered tips and tricks to stay safe. Parineeti Chopra, too, shared a photo of herself wearing a mask and asked her fans to 'be smart and safe'. Bipasha Basu cancelled her US trip, and her husband actor Karan Singh Grover postponed his art exhibition since gatherings are better avoided currently.

Sonam Kapoor also raised awareness about CoVID-19 in a tweet; she wrote, "Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas..."

As of March 12, India has reported 74 cases, which include 16 Italians and one Canadian. With 17 cases from Kerala, Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases and Ladakh three. Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab also have reported one case each. 12 cases have been reported from Maharashtra, with nine in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

