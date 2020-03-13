Coronavirus scare: Karan Singh Grover postpones his art exhibition

Karan Singh Grover has postponed his art exhibition due to the coronavirus outbreak. The self-taught artist was to showcase his collection in the city from March 18 to 27. Wife Bipasha Basu has cancelled her trip to the US. She was to attend a South Asian gala in New Jersey.

Karan Singh Grover shared a post updating his fans and Instagram followers about the same. He wrote, "In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Star Infinity Art Exhibit and its preview has been postponed. This is in keeping with the government's mandate to avoid gatherings..." Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram ð± Forcefield Activate. A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) onMar 12, 2020 at 4:50am PDT

Wifey Bipasha Basu, too, shared the same post and also shared a video that shows ways to combat the deadly disease. Take a look and educate yourself about CoVID-19!

Several Bollywood celebrities have been appealing to their fans and social media followers to take care of themselves and their families and also offered tips and tricks to avoid getting infected. Parineeti Chopra recently asked her fans to be smart and safe through an Instagram post. Coronavirus has gripped the nation and everyone needs to be alert and make sure they take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

