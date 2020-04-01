Coronavirus scare: Punjab's nabha residents shower flowers on sanitation worker amid lockdown

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming video where residents of Punjab's Nabha can be seen showering flowers on a sanitation worker from their terraces in order to express their gratitude for his service during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Pleased to see the applause & affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It’s heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let’s keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/tV2OwVa86w — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 31, 2020

While sharing the one-minute clip with his followers, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was "pleased to see the applause and affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker." In the viral video, a sanitation worker can be seen walking through the by lanes of Nabha with his hand-cart as the residents of the area shower flowers while some even greet him with a huge round of applause.

Beautiful and very moving. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 31, 2020

Besides flowers and applause, some people also garlanded the sanitation worker for his selfless service to the community amid the total lockdown across the country. While sharing the heartwarming video with his followers, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote: It's heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let's keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against Coronavirus.

Sir Thank you very much for sencond time spray of #disinfectant in my colony of Dhuri Sangrur .ðÂÂÂ Video made by me . Yes we will defeat #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/vKTrQ87Afd — Ankur Upadhyay (@Ankur0792) March 31, 2020

The heartwarming video has garnered over 60,000 views and about 6,000 likes with hundeds of people taking to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user commented, "Beautiful and very moving.," while another Twitterati said, "It's called humanity." A third user said, "Very thoughtful of residents."

It’s called humanity — amrinder singh raja waring (@RajaWaring) March 31, 2020

Made my day ðÂÂÂ — Abhishek Gupta (@AYPgupta) March 31, 2020

To date, Punjab has reported 45 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with 4 deaths taking place in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates