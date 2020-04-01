Search

Coronavirus scare: Punjab's nabha residents shower flowers on sanitation worker amid lockdown

Updated: Apr 01, 2020, 15:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the viral video, a sanitation worker can be seen walking through the bylanes of Nabha with his hand-cart as the residents of the area shower flowers while others greet him with a huge round of applause

A screengrab of the viral video shared by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming video where residents of Punjab's Nabha can be seen showering flowers on a sanitation worker from their terraces in order to express their gratitude for his service during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

While sharing the one-minute clip with his followers, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was "pleased to see the applause and affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker." In the viral video, a sanitation worker can be seen walking through the by lanes of Nabha with his hand-cart as the residents of the area shower flowers while some even greet him with a huge round of applause.

Besides flowers and applause, some people also garlanded the sanitation worker for his selfless service to the community amid the total lockdown across the country. While sharing the heartwarming video with his followers, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote: It's heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let's keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against Coronavirus.

The heartwarming video has garnered over 60,000 views and about 6,000 likes with hundeds of people taking to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user commented, "Beautiful and very moving.," while another Twitterati said, "It's called humanity." A third user said, "Very thoughtful of residents."

To date, Punjab has reported 45 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with 4 deaths taking place in the state.

