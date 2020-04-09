Coronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn into Mickey and Minnie Mouse during their quarantine

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are head over heels in love with each other. The couple fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. And since then, their love and admiration for each other have evidently increased. Apart from their adorable outings, the couples' PDA on their social media accounts. The duo never shies away from teasing each other on social media.

The teases continue even during their quarantine time. If you don't believe us then check Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram picture. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared a hilarious sketch featuring him and Deepika. In the illustration, the actor couple seems to be channelling Mickey and Minnie Mouse. While it had Ranveer as Mickey Mouse with a ponch, the sketch featured Deepika as Minnie Mouse and both of them had a kitchen essential in hand.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, Ranveer wrote, "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (The way top the heart is through the stomach) @deepikapadukone (sic)."

Check out the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onApr 8, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Ranveer's latest picture seems evident that the couple's PDA is getting sweeter and cheesier by the day.

And if you think this was the only fun banter the couple had during their quarantine then you are wrong. Recently, Ranveer shared a photo of his beloved wife on Instagram, devouring a jar of Nutella that bears the name 'Khilji' on the front. Ranveer wrote, "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onApr 2, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

Later, Deepika shared an extremely adorable picture. In the snap, Ranveer is seen taking a nap while covered in a quilt and keeping his hand under a pillow. Deepika has pasted a strip on Ranveer's forehead noting "Husband."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak. This was a chilling story of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight for justice. The film opened to a positive response, with Deepika being praised for her portrayal as an acid attack survivor.

She will be next seen with Ranveer in '83, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team. The film, which was supposed to release on April 10 has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

