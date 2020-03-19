Coronavirus scare: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postpone their wedding to latter half of 2020

Fans and well-wishers of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been waiting with bated breath for the couple to tie the knot. There was news that Richa and Ali would be getting hitched in April this year, but it seems now that the date has been pushed way ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal has informed us that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has decided to postpone their wedding. Here's what the statement reads: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Another couple whose wedding has been much-awaited but that has now got postponed is Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's. It looks like COVID-19 has brought life as we know it to a standstill. Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal were set to exchange vows this summer.

A source revealed to mid-day, "The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates