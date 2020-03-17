Coronavirus scare: Sonakshi Sinha has an important message for all of us

The outbreak of the coronavirus has put the entire world in a state of panic. The virus has spread rapidly across the world and is the cause of over 4,000 deaths so far. Since we still don’t possess an antidote for the disease, it is essential to take every precaution possible at the moment.

Very recently most of the Bollywood stars have been actively sharing posts and stories to create awareness amongst their fans about the precautionary measures necessary.

Sonakshi Sinha has been consistently spreading awareness on the subject, from reemphasizing the importance of sanitizers to wearing masks and social distancing. She also recently took to Instagram stories to share some very important insights of keeping in mind the needs of others as well.

She wrote "In this time when we're taking every precaution for your safety and your family's safety let's not forget about the safety of our house help, home, and office staff. We have access to correct and verified information about the virus and the necessary precautions one must take but please realize that they don't and in the midst of their daily workload they don't even have time to read up about it. What they must be receiving on WhatsApp may most likely be wrong or false information or fear mongering. I sincerely request everyone to take time and efforts to educate their house help and staff about the virus and also offer them sanitizers and masks for them as well as their family as they may not get it or have sufficient funds for it."

She further adds, "Please don't send out your house helps, drivers to run errands on your behalf or send them in crowded places what you think is not safe for you is not safe for them either. Kindly be considerate towards them."

Sonakshi also shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption Stay home, stay out of trouble. Basically. #stayhomestaysafe #lifeinthetimeofcorona giving out a message to everyone to stay at home and be safe in this hour of scare.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be soon making her web series debut with Reema Kagti directorial and will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will be based on an incident from the 1972 Indo-Pak War.

