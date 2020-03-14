Coronavirus scare: Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan play it safe

The rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak has made B-Town folk take the necessary precautions. Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture wearing a mask and wrote, "As the world battles coronavirus, let's ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe and don't add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory 'me' time (sic)."

Kartik Aaryan, who is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 in Lucknow, shared pictures from the set, which had the actor as well as unit members wearing masks.

Pooja Hegde posted a picture from Istanbul airport. She was on her way to Georgia for the shoot of Radhe Krishna Kumar's Telugu film starring Prabhas.

With coronavirus having gripped the world, B-town celebs are reaching out to their fans and social media followers and appealing to them to stay safe and take precautions. After all, prevention is better than cure.

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Anupam Kher emphasised on the need to go back to the age-old tradition of greeting people with a namaste. Amitabh Bachchan warned his fans about COVID-19 through an Awadhi poem, while Parineeti Chopra asked fans to be smart and safe. Anil Kapoor, too, stressed on the importance of taking precautionary measures by wearing a mask at the success bash of his recently released film, Malang.

