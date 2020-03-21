Coronavirus scare: 'Stay away from animals' banner to be removed

The civic officials are using black colour to cover the incorrect part of the advisory

After mid-day ran a story on how several people deserted their pets because of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banners and posters which asked people to keep away from animals amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, the civic officials have now started removing the hoardings or blackening the instructions across the city.

On Thursday BMC issued a clarification on its advisory regarding COVID-19. The attached circular declared the removal of the words 'keep away from domestic and wild animals' and directed the health department officials to paste a white paper on the incorrect part of the advisory to cover it.

VVMC (Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation) also issued orders directing officials to blacken the portion of banner or alternatively to remove the billboard.

Speaking with mid-day, Mitesh Jain, District Animal Welfare Officer of the Animal Welfare Board of India said, "After we wrote a letter and asked the civic body to remove the banners, the civic authorities started blackening the portion of banners where the warning was mentioned."

In the last two days, animal activist found around 30 abandoned dogs and cats at Juhu, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai and several places across the city. Animal lover Rakesh Gupta said, "I found one dog that is currently safe and I have sent him for adoption." Vijay Rangare, another animal lover said, "We are informing people on social media to not abandon their pets as they don't spread the virus."

