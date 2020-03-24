Coronavirus scare: This is how Hina Khan is taking inspiration from Salman Khan during self-quarantine

There are two things that we will talk about- Self-quarantine and Salman Khan. Talking about the first thing first, the whole of Bollywood and Hollywood is currently at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak and taking complete precautions to stay safe. This is not the time to be careless but careful and cautious.

And now coming to Salman Khan, you all must have seen his video where he could be seen sketching and painting and channeling his inner artist to pass time. Khan is known for painting and is extremely fond of it. We have seen a lot of pictures and videos of the same. And now, television actor Hina Khan has taken inspiration from him. Here’s how.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two stories where she could also be seen awaking the artistic mode inside her and sharing her paintings with her fans, calling the art as a form of meditation. Have a look right here:

She also shared a video of the Janata Curfew when all the people clapped and cheered for the heroes of the pandemic. It was a maddening sight to witness. Everyone in her society was in their balconies to make their contributions. Take a look:

