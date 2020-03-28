Coronavirus scare: Viral video shows doctors singing 'Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein' amidst national lockdown

Amidst the 21-day nationwide lockdown, a video of doctors singing a popular Bollywood song has taken the internet by storm. Twitter user Rohit Kumar Singh shared the heartwarming video on Wednesday with the caption: At the epicentre of COVID 19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara - Drs Mushtaq, Gaur & Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24x7 to beat Coronavirus. Take a bow, you are our true heroes! This is the spirit of new India!

At the epicentre of COVID 19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara - Drs Mushtaq, Gaur & Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus.

Take a bow, you are our true heroes!

This is the spirit of new India

ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/97ziZUrXOS — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) March 25, 2020

The viral video shows Indian doctors singing Bollywood's iconic song 'Chhodo kal ki baatein... kal ki baat purani' in solidairty as they lead the fight against the spread of coronavirus. While sharing the heartwarming video, Rohit Kumar Singh, who is the Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan said that the video was shot at a government hospital in Rajasthan.

Bow down with respect ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Pankaj Agarwal (@pkjagarwal1976) March 25, 2020

Since the time it has been shared, the video has garnered over 1 lakh 50,000 views and about 11,000 likes. While sharing the video, Singh heaped praises on the doctors and said that they are the true heroes. He also said that the video reflects a new spirit of India.

Pharmacist are working also together with medical staff sir pic.twitter.com/CsHbaY2kiZ — Bhagwan maheshwari (@BhagguLove20) March 26, 2020

Hundreds of netizens and Twitterati took to the comments sections of the post to share their views and shower praises on the doctors. One user wrote, "Thank u Doctors from the bottom of my," while another user commented, "Nation Salutes...Praying to God for your good health...You are our real life Hero...! A third user said, "Thank you for your service!!"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates