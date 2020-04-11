Coronavirus: Versova shelter asks 17 inmates stranded amid lockdown to leave for 'causing ruckus'

Seventeen people who were stranded amid the lockdown and lodged in a shelter in Versova were removed from the premises after they were allegedly involved in anti-social activities. The erring inmates were handed over to the police after they were allegedly ‘creating ruckus’ in the premises, Indian Express reported.

The shelter was set up by Harmony Foundation at the Civil Defence Ambavali Ground near Versova metro station and run by the Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel. After the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak was announced, the shelter has been housing 276 inmates so far.

The Home Guards Director-General of Police, Sanjay Pandey alleged that the 17 inmates were indulging in anti-social activities and creating problems, due to which they were handed over to the police. "They were creating a ruckus, browbeating our staff and we had also received complaints from neighbouring buildings," Pandey was quoted as saying. He also added that some of the removed inmates were scaling the boundary wall and buying gutkha for other inmates and also made a fuss over the food served in the camp.

One of the inmates who was asked to leave, Sambhaji Bendre, was quoted as saying by the newspaper that there was an altercation among the home guards and some inmates and those who protested over it were asked to leave the premises on Friday morning. “We were taken to Versova police station and then asked to go away on our own. Others were all from UP and Bihar. They went their separate ways,” said Bendre, who hails from Hyderabad and later moved to another shelter in Bandra East.

