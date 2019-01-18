Costa Brava for Rajpipla Trophy

other-sports

Friday's evening race card at Mahalaxmi offers seven races, the prime event being the Rajpipla Trophy for class I horses, scheduled as the fourth race to be run at 6.30 pm.

There are only five runners in the fray for the seven-furlong event, and the best of them appears to be Costa Brava who should be able to go one better this time after losing to New England in last start exactly a month ago. Costa Brava is trained by Pesi Shroff and will be ridden by Trevor Patel.

First race at 4.45 pm.

Selections:

Byculla Club Trophy (For 4y&o; 2800m)

Smasher 1, Vulcan 2.

Y M Chaudhry Memorial Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Taarradhin 1, Walk The Talk 2, Eclair 3.

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Emotionless 1, Reds Revenge 2, Jager Bomb 3.

Rajpipla Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Costa Brava 1, Perfect Star 2, Forest Fairy 3.

Magic Touch Plate (Class IV; 1000m)

Highland Empress 1, Chosen One 2, Fundamental Right 3.

Ferrari Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1200m)

Kaneez 1, Checkmate 2, Bunting 3.

Anmol Preet Plate (Class V; 1200m)

Officer In Command 1, Ebony 2, Golden Horde 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Costa Brava (4-4)

Upsets: Sharareh (5-12) & Miss Moneypenny (6-11)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.