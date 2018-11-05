Countdown' begins for Ruhan Rajput's Bollywood film 'Ginti Shuru'

bollywood

Having debuted in Bollywood with 'Ishq Mera Ruhaani' and followed by 'Prarambh', Ruhan Rajput speaks to mid-day about his Bollywood career and other businesses

Ruhan Rajput

One of the most promising newcomers of 2019, Ruhan Rajput has created a mark in Films, Television, Ramp Modelling, Music Videos and web entertainment arenas. Ruhan is also an engineering graduate with an management Degree, managing his venture in healthcare and IP sectors.

"I give credit to my elder brother Binod Singh who has encouraged me to enter into the modelling world and acting in Bollywood. Though we have established businesses in skincare and IP, probably my brother grasped about that inner desire in me to try out Bollywood and hence, he pushed me into films,” says Ruhan adding, “It may sound filmy but he actually mentioned, 'Ruhan… Jeele apni zindagi'"

Having debuted in Bollywood with 'Ishq Mera Ruhaani' and followed by 'Prarambh', Ruhan Rajput speaks to mid-day about his Bollywood career and other businesses. After deciding to quit your job with a Multinational Financial Institution, how did you begin your journey in Bollywood?

It all began with modelling for print and walking the ramp for Pallavi and several known fashion designers. Immediately thereafter, I began receiving offers in films. My debut film was Praradh which is based on preaching of Bhagwad Gita. This was followed with Dr Vishwanath Dixit's (of Guruji Telefilms) Mera Ishq Ruhani, that is a horror-thriller.

I have also acted in a short film Potly that has won over a dozen awards internationally and then I was also a part of Mumbai Running Man and a web-series - Chhoti si Baat.

You have also been shooting for music videos, Right?

Yes it’s true. Soon you will see me alongside Ritvika in the upcoming music video ‘Saiyaan Re’ which will be aired on ZEE Music around Diwali. Manisha Dhar has sung this romantic song.

I am also acting in Ravi Choudhary’s music video ‘Dil Mera Kitna Rota Hai’ (to be out in December) which has Tanisha opposite me and it would be followed by Dev Negi’s ‘Tumse Judi’ where I appear opposite Cheryl in the video. I have also acted in the video of the romantic song ‘Yeh Khidki ka Parda Zara Sa Hataa Kar Tumhe Dekhta Hoon Nazarein Chura Kar’.

What is the status of your film ‘Ginti Shuru’?

‘Ginti Shuru’ has already hit the floors as announced in the media a couple of months back. The film is a venture of Arvind Kumar of famous Angel Productions and directed by Harshvardhan Sanwal. The movie has an impressive start cast including lead actress Manisha Singh and Actor Manjot Singh of ‘Fukre’ fame. The film’s songs are already been recorded and the shooting schedules are set to commence across exotic locations of Uttarakhand namely Nainital, Ranikhet and Mukteshwar.

What about your upcoming horror-thriller Silent Scream?

‘Silent Scream’ is written & directed by - Shadab Siddiqui and produced by Pratyush Upadhyay under the Banner of Innocent Virus films. I play the pivotal character – that of the boyfriend of the lead female who is deaf and dumb. Though being a woman-centric film, I play a significant character who guards her from all the troubles she faces. This is loosely based on the Hollywood film ‘Hush’ which depicts totally unexpected turn of events.

What is the status of the Television series which you have already begun?

I am the lead character of upcoming and yet untitled show on Zee TV prime time. This show based on the concept of surrogacy. The show is produced by UK talkies. We have completed about a month’s shooting and this show is scheduled to be telecast on Zee TV in around March 2019

Apart from these, what are your future projects in Bollywood?

There are two other movies which I have signed the contracts. One of them is a biopic of the rise of a boxer residing in a sleepy town where none would have guessed that this boy had that spark in him. I play the character that stands by this fighter who is set to progress all the way to aim for the world boxing championships.

Another film is a hard hitting drama based on a teenager rape victim who fought against the system and the societal pressures. I play a supporting role to this character that has all odds stacked against her. How she gathers herself to avenge the atrocities inflicted upon her is the core of this film. Further details of these upcoming films will be divulged soon as the scripting of these biopics are just complete and are expected to be directed by a top notched Bollywood director and hence it wouldn’t be prudent on my part to reveal further about these upcoming important films for me where I play significant roles parallel to lead characters in both these films.

What is the current market position of your commercial ventures - Gloss Skin & Hair Clinic and EINFOLGE ?

I would state with pride that Gloss Clinic LLP venture sets a perfect example of corporate excellence and success. The Gloss Skin and Hair Clinic in Mumbai provides quality skin and hair services. Due to its excellent service, Gloss Clinic has been ranked in top 10 most promising hair clinics as per a current survey.

I am also the co-founder & Director in EINFOLGE Technologies Private Ltd. Incorporated in 2014, I co-started this company with Binod Singhji, which deals with Patents, Trademark, IPRs and IPR Market Research Services globally. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has branches in USA and France. We serve many MNCs, Fortune 100s, Government organizations and Renown Universities and Institutes.

Will you be working (acting) during this Diwali or have you planned to take a break?

Movies and entertainment business are my hobbies and passion. Whereas the other ventures are my strength and capability. I am lucky to have both and want to enjoy my own space of success and fame. Hence this Diwali I want to have a great time with my nephew who is my biggest fan. I am still rooted to the Indian family traditions, so I who would prefer to stay with my close family members during such a great auspicious occasion.

