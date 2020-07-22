Country life continues for Salman Khan! Drives a tractor in the farm; watch video

On Tuesday, Salman Khan, who has been living the farmer's life, posted that he had completed planting the rice saplings. The actor, who continues to be at his Panvel farmhouse, has been sharing every stage of the farming process. He even ploughed the field on a tractor. Iulia Vantur is providing a helping hand.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of where he can be seen planting some rice saplings in his farm. He is dressed in a grey T-shirt and shorts, completing the look with a blue baseball cap. "Rice plantation done," he wrote alongside the clip, which currently has three million views.

It is reminding her of childhood trips to her grandparents' farm back home in Romania. Iulia Vantur posted the picture and captioned it, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the countryside as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I've never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. (sic)"

Salman Khan has also shared a few videos of him ploughing the field, driving a tractor, and planting the rice saplings. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of where he can be seen planting some rice saplings in his farm.

On Monday, Salman went of a tractor ride. In the video he posted, Salman, who has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, can be seen ploughing the land on a tractor. A few days ago, Salman had posted a picture from the field, paying respect to all farmers.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Radhe, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted and last year's Dabangg 3.

