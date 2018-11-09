Country saw Rahul Gandhi standing in a queue during demonetisation: BJP

national

Citing the benefits of the government's demonetisation move, Patra said about three lakh shell companies across the country closed

Hours after the Congress President asked people in Chhattisgarh if they saw any rich man getting down his car with black money standing in a bank queue, the BJP hit back saying the country saw Rahul Gandhi doing it.

"Rahul Gandhi today again spread a lie in Chhattisgarh. While addressing people he asked a question. The Congress is trying to put a manufactured protest against demonetisation and the country is not standing with them," Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

"Addressing people, Rahul Gandhi asked: did you see any rich man coming in a big car with black money and standing in a queue?' Patra said: "The people saw Rahul Gandhi coming out of Rs 4-crore car and standing in a queue."

Patra's remarks came soon after Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Kanker said: "All of you were standing in long queues during demonetisation. Have you seen Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya in the queue? Did you see any rich people in the queue? Have you seen (Chief Minister) Raman Singh in the queue?"

The BJP leader said the Congress has been affected by the government's demonetisation move even after two years.

"The Gandhi family's ill-gotten accumulated wealth across four generations was over by just one stroke of an order of democracy of this country," Patra said. "That is why the pain of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family is quite visible."

Slamming the previous Congress government, Patra said three lakh shell companies were running below their nose, and they allowed them to function for 10 years. "Was it governance or misgovernance?" he questioned.

"Is it not fair that the economy of India was largely formalised post demonetisation?" he asked.

Patra said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday kept all the facts on demonetisation before the country: The tax base has increased, the economy has become formalised and digitisation has increased, he said.

Patra said that the negative forces such as the Congress never wanted formalisation of Indian economy.

"There is a a war going on: the fighters against black money versus supporters of black money," he said.

"Every one knows how Congress tried to save black money," he alleged.

