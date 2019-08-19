Search

Couple accuses nurse of medical negligence after their child dies during delivery

Published: Aug 19, 2019, 08:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The nurse, Shivkumari Jaiswal has denied any involvement in Lakshmi's delivery and stated that she was not working on the day the incident took place

A couple in Pratappur allege their child died during delivery due to the negligence of a hospital nurse. Pic/ANI

Chattisgarh: A couple in Pratappur village in Chhattisgarh alleged that their child died during delivery due to the negligence of a hospital nurse. The woman identified as Lakshmi said that her husband was taking her to a local hospital in Chhattisgarh when the ambulance driver suggested them to get their child delivered at nurse Shivkumari Jaiswal's residence. "During the delivery, the hand of the child came out. The nurse tried to push the hand inside. Later, when we reached another hospital, the child was born dead," said Lakshmi.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Rajesh, the BMO Pratappur said, "I have received a letter regarding this incident from senior authorities. We are going to question both the sides and then take action." However, the nurse, Shivkumari Jaiswal has denied any involvement in Lakshmi's delivery and stated that she was not working on the day the incident took place. "This is being done to malign my image. The child may have died in some other hospital. I didn't see the patient. The delivery was not done in our hospital," she added.

With inputs from ANI

