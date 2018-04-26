Couple from Ambernath killed as tanker hits their bike, police suspect conspiracy

The tanker driver was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday, Hill Line police station inspector G H Palange said





A couple from Ambernath township in Thane was killed when a water tanker hit their motorcycle, police said on Thursday. Police suspect that the incident was the fallout of a property dispute between the couple and the accused. Therefore, a case has been registered under IPC sections for murder and criminal conspiracy against four people, including the tanker driver.



The tanker driver was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday, Hill Line police station inspector G H Palange said. The couple - Vasudeo Balue Shendre (50) and his wife Rekha Shendre (40) - was going towards Balegaon on the two-wheeler last evening when a water tanker hit their vehicle from the rear end at Narhen village, killing both of them on the spot, he said.



The police registered a case against the tanker driver and three other people and launched a search for them, Palange said. All the accused are residents of Ambernath. The police suspect that the couple was killed over a land dispute between them and the accused, he added.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates