Couple Yoga! Try these asanas with your partner, just like Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are truly couple goals! From celebrating important days together to performing yoga, the duo is inseparable. Their love for working out and fitness is evident through their social media posts. As the lockdown continues, Sushmita and Rohman have been sharing some couple yoga poses on social media, and leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's yoga poses right away!

In this one, Sushmita wrote, "#garbhasana. All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!! besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable we wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn I love you guys!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) onApr 22, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

In the next post, Sushmita Sen shared a series of poses which spoke about power, health and mental strength. "Tough times don't last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits [sic]," wrote the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) onApr 1, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

It's not just lockdown that has left the duo performing yoga together. Sushmita and Rohman have always been fitness enthusiasts, and they have been educating their fans about the advantages of yoga. Sharing a video, in 2019, Sushmita wrote, "There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance...& yet this is impossible to do without trust!! You lucky man @rohmanshawl I bend backwards for you...literally!! I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) onSep 12, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

Sushmita Sen and Rohman have been spreading positivity through their fun posts, and they're truly inspiring. Rohman and Sushmita are currently locked down together. Sush is also busy with her upcoming web-series Aarya that will be premiering soon.

