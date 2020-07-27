Court marriage of 19-year-old girl stopped after father shouts she is COVID-19 positive

A 19-year-old girl’s court marriage by stopped after her parents allegedly shouted that she was COVID-19 positive, in the district court in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa. After the announcement, the lawyers refused to conduct the marriage and sent the girl for coronavirus test.

The incident took place on last Monday, when the couple reached the district court, along with their friends, and were filing an affidavit for court marriage, reported Times of India.

The couple’s lawyer said that the girl’s father approached him and claimed that she was coronavirus positive, so he asked the couple to leave. “None of them had any symptoms. But their family seemed to be not in support of their marriage and might have come up with this idea to put their marriage on hold for some time. The family’s claim, however, raised suspicion,” the couple’s lawyer was quoted as saying in the report.

After the announcement by the girl’s parents, the entire lobby was evacuated within minutes. The advocates and typists left their work for the day and went home.

Though the girl’s report is yet to come but she has been placed under 14-days home isolation by the district health department officials as per the government guidelines. The officials said that she will be taken to a Covid care hospital if her report comes positive.

