COVI9-19: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can't wait to get married!

US actor-pop singer Jennifer Lopez is all set to marry her baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as soon as the Coronavirus-caused lockdown ends. The couple were to tie the knot this summer and had even made most bookings. However, the global lockdown forced them to push things forward. Now, they can't wait for things to return to normal to say 'I do'.

"It was all planned out and paid for. They obviously had to postpone it due to Coronavirus. But now JLo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal. She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends," a source told American magazine, US Weekly.

Recently, while talking about the lockdown and the impact of it on her marriage plans, she said that it had changed things and didn't know what was going to happen. "We're in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this pans out," she had said.

The couple are currently at home in Los Angeles with twins Max and Emme, 12.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news