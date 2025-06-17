Breaking News
'I work for 10 hours': Genelia Deshmukh, Chitrangda weigh in on eight-hour shift demand

Updated on: 17 June,2025 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pitching in on the discussion, actress Chitrangda Singh said that it all depends on an actor's equation with their director and producer. Genelia, on the other hand, said she works 10 hours a day

Chitrangda Singh and Genelia Deshmukh

Actress Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour working shift after the birth of her daughter Dua has ignited a heated discussion in the industry about the working conditions of the actresses post-motherhood. 

Chitrangda Singh on work-balance debate


Pitching in on the discussion, Housefull 5 actress Chitrangda Singh said that it all depends on an actor's equation with their director and producer.


Speaking to IANS, Chitrangda shared, "This is about the personal relationship between an actor's understanding with the director, the requirements of a director, the requirements of a producer- If they can, I am sure they will manage. But at times there are restrains- restrain of time, restrain of money, scheduling, so it is not possible. So, I think we also have to respect that aspect, because after all, time is money in this industry- everybody is investing in a project."

"So I feel it is everyone's own choice and I think Deepika is a very big actress and it is her right to make a choice, it's her privilege to make a choice," she concluded.

Genelia Deshmukh on eight-hour shifts

The mother of two who will soon be seen on screen in Sitaare Zameen Par shared her thoughts on the 8-hour shift demand. She said that she works for 11-12 hrs if needed. During a conversation with Zoom, the actress said, "It is tough, but it is not impossible. I work for 10 hours a day, and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it’s fair, but we just need time to make those adjustments. When you have a day or two where you have to overdo, it’s also an  understanding and a process that needs to be done.”

About Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga tiff

For the uninitiated, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited drama "Spirit" for allegedly putting forth a couple of working conditions as a new mom.

According to the reports, Deepika demanded eight-hour shifts from the director, along with an increase in pay, and also a share of the movie's profit. It is further believed that she refused to speak the Telugu lines in the movie, asking them to be dubbed.

Deepika welcomed her first child - a baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Chitrangda recently appeared in Tarun Mansukhani's "Housefull 5", alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Fardeen Khan.

The fifth installment in the 'Housefull' franchise reached the cinema halls on June 6.

(with inputs from IANS)

