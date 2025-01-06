Breaking News
Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s Aashiqui 3 is indefinitely postponed

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s Aashiqui 3 is indefinitely postponed; director Anurag Basu to make a fresh film with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor instead

It appears that the stars aren’t aligning for this love story. Over two years ago, it was announced that the third instalment of Aashiqui was set to go on the floors, with director Anurag Basu taking charge of a film that would be fronted by Kartik Aaryan. Soon after, Animal (2023) actor Triptii Dimri hopped aboard the project that was supposed to roll this year. However, it appears that there is a new twist in the tale. mid-day has it that not only is Dimri no longer part of the project, but Basu is set to create an entirely new love saga, far distanced from the Aashiqui franchise. “Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that’s not going to happen now. Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely,” says the source. The reasons behind Dimri’s departure aren’t known yet. 


A lot has happened since the third edition of the film was announced. The drama was to initially be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt, but that discussion did not go forth following a tussle between the producers. In March 2024, the T-Series head honcho Kumar announced that he was backing the Aaryan-Basu project alone and rechristened it, Tu Aashiqui Hai, as a separate entity. In November, sources told mid-day that Aaryan was keen to restore the film under the Aashiqui banner. 


Aaryan and Basu have now decided to move forward with another project, informs another insider. The yet-untitled film is also being produced by Kumar. “All three of them were keen to collaborate with one another, and they found the perfect opportunity in a love story. It will roll later this month or in the first week of February in Mumbai,” the source shares. The casting process for the role of the lead actress is underway. The second instalment of Aashiqui, released in 2013, featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.


