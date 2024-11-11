After Bhushan Kumar rechristens Aashiqui 3 to make it a standalone film, sources say Kartik keen to restore it under Aashiqui franchise; has apparently asked producer to acquire the title from Mukesh Bhatt

Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Instagram, AFP

Success teaches you many things. It looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s recent success has taught Kartik Aaryan that leading a franchise is a smart tactic to connect with the audience, a lesson he is applying to his next. mid-day has learnt that the actor is keen that his romantic drama—which was initially planned as Aashiqui 3, but then reimagined as a stand-alone film—be restored under the Aashiqui franchise.

A lot has happened on the Aashiqui front since the third instalment was announced in 2022. At the time, Anurag Basu was to direct the Aaryan-led love story, with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt producing it. However, a tussle began between the producers over the franchise’s rights. Finally, this March, the T-Series head honcho announced that he alone was backing the Aaryan-Basu project, which was rechristened Tu Aashiqui Hai and was no longer a part of the Aashiqui franchise.



(From left) Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt had announced Aashiqui 3

Now, Aaryan has apparently introduced a plot twist. A source reveals, “The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 has confirmed Kartik’s belief in the power of franchises. He has suggested to Bhushan that he initiate talks with Mukesh Bhatt to acquire the title. Kartik is certain that building the love story under the Aashiqui franchise will give it a push.”

In 1990, Aashiqui made Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal overnight stars. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor recreated the magic with Aashiqui 2 (2013), produced by T-Series and Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. Now, with Aaryan eager to lead the franchise, the source says that Kumar is figuring out the right way to take the matter forward with Bhatt. It’s one of the reasons the shoot of the movie, also starring Triptii Dimri, has been pushed to next year. “Anurag is anyway busy with the re-shoot of Metro… In Dino. With this new development, the project will only roll sometime next year. Kartik wants clarity on all aspects before he faces the camera,” says the insider.

Franchises have been money-spinners this year, be it Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or Singham Again. Almost every star has a franchise film in their line-up—from Shah Rukh Khan having Pathaan 2 to Ranbir Kapoor greenlighting Animal Park. It only makes sense for Aaryan to join the bandwagon. Another source notes, “He will soon begin shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. He is also keen to have a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety [2018].”