Kartik Aaryan has scored a double century with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. The actor has reacted to this major milestone by calling it his advance birthday gift

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Listen to this article 'Dreams do come true': Kartik Aaryan marks a first with this 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' milestone x 00:00

Actor Kartik Aaryan has delivered the biggest hit of his career with the Diwali release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The film has been making waves at the box office despite a clash with the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again that stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor with Salman Khan in a special role. Despite the clash, Kartik has been able to achieve a box office milestone in his career with the release of this film. The film which crossed Rs 100 crore in just three days, has crossed the 200 cr mark at the end of the second weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks Kartik Aaryan's first Rs 200 cr at the box office. Aaryan was over the moon with this achievement and took to Instagram to share his happiness. Sharing a poster that reveals that the film collected Rs 216 cr after 10 days at the box office, the actor wrote, "Rooh Baba Tomar Forever !! Its 11/11 and dreams do come true, First double century of my career ..Your love has bought me this far. Thank you for this Bday Gift in advance".

Aaryan will be turning 34 on November 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again box office report

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share detailed analysis of the film's box office performance.

"200 NOT OUT... #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 hits DOUBLE CENTURY...

⭐️ First film in the #BhoolBhulaiyaa series to go 200 paar.

⭐️ #KartikAaryan and director #AneesBazmee's first film to surpass the ₹ 200 cr mark.

The Weekend 2 numbers - particularly on Saturday and Sunday - strongly indicate that #BB3 will comfortably cross the ₹ 250 cr mark.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 [Week 2] Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 17.40 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 216.76 cr.

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 biz at a glance…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 168.86 cr

⭐️ Weekend 2: ₹ 47.90 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 216.76 cr".

On the other hand, Singham Again also crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office after its second weekend.

Adarsh wrote, "200 NOT OUT... #SinghamAgain scores double century, posting healthy numbers in Weekend 2... Strong results in mass circuits *beyond #Maharashtra* could have pushed the total even higher.

All eyes will now be on the weekday holds from Monday to Thursday.

#SinghamAgain [Week 2] Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 14.80 cr. Total: ₹ 225.30 cr.

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

#SinghamAgain biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 186.60 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 38.70 cr

Total: ₹ 225.30 cr

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice".