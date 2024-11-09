Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor thanks Rohit Shetty for a perfect role, at the right time

In the multi-starrer film 'Singham Again', Arjun Kapoor has truly outshone his co-stars with his portrayal of the villainous character 'Danger Lanka'

Arjun Kapoor, who has been enjoying the success of his villainous role as Danger Lanka in Singham Again, recently treated his fans with a behind-the-scenes (BTS) look from the film.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share pictures of his preparation for the character and expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a message along with the photos as he wrote about his experience playing Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's action-packed film.

"The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you -- sometimes, that's all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he's shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you, @itsrohitshetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I'd do this all over again in a heartbeat," read his caption.

Earlier on Wednesday, Arjun shared a series of memes and posts celebrating his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, and the positive reactions from both fans and critics.

He wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question and doubt only fuelled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."

He continued, "To everyone who supported me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. And to those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! This journey feels like my debut all over again, and I still have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, lesson, and all the love and fire!"

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

