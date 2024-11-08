Breaking News
Kartik Aaryan's romantic film with Anurag Basu delayed, actor to shoot 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2'

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Anurag Basu’s next with Kartik Aaryan, which was to roll this month, was pushed as the director wants to re-shoot some parts of Metro... In Dino

Kartik Aaryan's romantic film with Anurag Basu delayed, actor to shoot 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2'

Pics/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's romantic film with Anurag Basu delayed, actor to shoot 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2'
Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan were scheduled to kick off their yet-untitled next, a romantic musical, this month. But it looks like the duo will have to wait a while before giving shape to their maiden collaboration. Reason—sources say that Basu wants to fine-tune his ensemble drama, Metro... In Dino. 


Aditya Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu and Sara Ali KhanAditya Roy Kapur,  Anurag Basu and Sara Ali Khan


For the spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a Metro, the director has brought together an eclectic cast comprising Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. The relationship drama was wrapped up in September, in time for its November 29 release. However, we’ve heard that the director recently expressed his concerns over the final cut and decided to re-shoot certain key portions. A source close to the production revealed, “Anurag wasn’t completely satisfied with how some scenes shaped up, especially given the emotional complexity that is crucial to each of the intertwined stories of the film. He felt that re-shooting some scenes would help the narrative and better capture the story’s essence.” 


Basu’s decision to re-shoot parts of Metro... In Dino over the next few weeks has pushed his project with Aaryan by two months. So, the actor is doing the next best thing—he plans to use this window to shoot Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, helmed by Mudassar Aziz. “He will start Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 by early December,” added the insider.  mid-day texted Basu, who didn’t respond till press time.

