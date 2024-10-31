The latest is that Sree is being considered for the role of the other woman in the sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). Director Mudassar Aziz, is working on taking the narrative forward

Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Wow wow factor

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent times, there have been quite a few reports of Hindi filmmakers being keen to cast Sreeleela in their new projects. Last seen in the Telugu film, Guntur Kaaram opposite Mahesh Babu earlier this year, she has become a much sought-after actor in Bollywood. The latest is that Sree is being considered for the role of the other woman in the sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). Director Mudassar Aziz, who helmed the adaptation of BR Chopra's 1978 hit starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta, is working on taking the narrative forward with his lead actors, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Panday, who played the 'woh' in the remake, won't return in the next instalment, tentatively titled Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. With the sequel, Mudassar is reportedly keen to tell a story that reflects a woman's vision, while simultaneously presenting a more contemporary perspective of love and relationships.

Lots in a name

Four months after Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their bundle of joy, the actor revealed their baby girl's name. During his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, Varun told the superstar-host Amitabh Bachchan that Natasha and he have named their daughter Lara. Coincidentally, the name is connected to his upcoming web series, Citadel Honey Bunny, which Varun was promoting on the quiz game show with creator-duo Raj-DK. Originating from the world 'lares', which refers to 'individual gods of Roman households, who were the protectors of homes and fields', Lara is a derivative of Larissa, which means citadel or fortress in Greek.

Festive fervor

Diwali 2024 is special for Sharvari. Reason: the success of Munjya and praise for her performance in Maharaj and Vedaa. “The last three years were truly a testing time for me as an actor. So, I wasn't able to celebrate with all my heart. I'm glad all the hard work has finally come through in 2024,” beams Sharvari, who is working on her next, Alpha, with Alia Bhatt. She believes in celebrating the festival in the traditional Maharashtrian way, from Pahili Pahat (first dawn) to indulging in savory faraal with her family. Reiterating the importance of celebrating the festivities with her family, the actor said, “My brother goes to school, so he has holidays during Diwali, while my sister takes leave from her office. Having your family around and being able to sit together after lunch, having conversations and discussing what mithai to eat today is the best part about celebrating any festival.”

Booking a thriller!

mid-day had first reported that creator-duo Raj-DK had begun their next, Rakt Bramhand, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Samantha and Wamiqa Gabbi (Battle for the crown begins, September 20). Now, we hear that the six-episode series, being helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, is based on the popular Marathi short story Vidhushak, written by legendary writer and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient GA Kulkarni. Sources claim that the gripping narrative has been Barve's passion project and he has been keen on bringing this story about rival princes to the big screen. However, in the recent years, he has been planning to make it into a series, which came to fruition when Raj-DK and writer Sita Menon joined him. At this point, it is not known how closely they are adhering to Kulkarni's original story of two princes vying for the throne vacated by the death of an emperor. The story unfolds within the courtyard of Raktakshee Devi, a goddess with red eyes. How the princes overcome the various challenges until one is defeated forms the crux of the narrative. The makers are planning to wrap up the shoot by the month-end.

Iconic biopic on the cards

After Thalaivii (2021), a biographical drama on actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, director AL Vijay is said to be making a biopic on Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand next. Binny and Family director Ssanjay Tripaathy has written the script and will creatively produce the movie. A top actor south will be signed on to play the chess legend.

Work-life balance

In this festive season, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has been away from home for work. The actor, who is working on her new project in Chhattisgarh, shared that she is making arrangements to celebrate the festival with her family. She said, “I missed my family during the preparations for Diwali. It's a bittersweet feeling—I feel blessed to be doing what I love most, which is my work. At the same time, I cherish the moments spent with my loved ones, especially during the festivities.”

Adnan stands up for Diljit

Adnan Sami lashed out at controversial influencer Andrew Tate for his recent racist remarks against Diljit Dosanjh. Reacting to a viral video from the Punjabi singer-actor's Delhi concert, in which Diljit hands his jacket to a female fan, Andrew had commented, “Bet it stinks of curry.” While he was panned by his followers and Diljit's fans alike, Sami took him to the cleaners. Sharing a screenshot of Andrew's post, he wrote, “Wrong… it smelled of 'Love' and the best part was that none of the audience members were 'rapists' nor 'child traffickers' like what you're accused of and arrested for, which surely smells of shit!! So STFU! (sic)”