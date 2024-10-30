Breaking News
Updated on: 30 October,2024 01:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Guntur Kaaram' fame Sreeleela sets the stage ablaze this Diwali. The actress is a popular name amongst the masses even before her Bollywood debut as she appears on firecrackers

Pic/Instagram

This Diwali, South star Sreeleela is creating a buzz even before her Bollywood debut. With her pre-debut glow, she’s got everyone talking, and the anticipation for her grand entry is only building with time. Although, it seems that she has started to rule over the hearts of fans much before her step into Bollywood as Guntur Kaaram star's face was seen printed on the firecrackers in this Diwali season. 


Sreeleela is the real phooljhadi this Diwali


Who needs extra fireworks when Sreeleela’s the real phooljhadi this season? She’s bringing sparkle and charm before her debut, and Bollywood’s set for a treat. From festive vibes to debut dreams, all eyes are on Sreeleela as she gears up to take the industry by storm and this is going to be a remarkable debut. Her popularity has now reached a new high, with her image gracing Diwali firecracker boxes - a sign of her appeal and charm that has united fans from every corner of the country.


Known for her magnetic screen presence and chart-topping song, 'Kurchi Madathapetti', alongside superstar Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela’s fan base has expanded far beyond her Southern roots, capturing hearts in the North as well.

Sreeleela's start in the industry

Sreeleela is an American actress of Indian origin who started her acting career with the 2017 film 'Chitrangada' as a child artist as she enacted the younger version of Sindhu Tolani on screen. She then debuted with the 2019 Kannada film 'Kiss' where she shared the screen with Viraat. Despite having connections in the Telugu film industry, Sreeleela chose to start with Kannada films because she grew up in Bangalore. A month later, her second film 'Bharaate' was released, where she was seen acting opposite Sriimurali. In 2021, Leela made her debut in Telugu cinema in the romantic musical film 'Pelli SandaD', where she shared the screen with Roshan. She also worked with Ram Pothineni in the 2023 film 'Skanda'

Sreeleela's upcoming movies

Sreeleela was last seen in 'Guntur Kaaram' opposite Mahesh Babu which released earlier this year. According to several reports, Sreeleela’s involvement in significant Hindi projects is confirmed, but the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Apart from that, she will be seen in Ustad Bhagat Singh alongside power star Pawan Kalyan. The film is set to release in cinemas on 27 December 2024.

