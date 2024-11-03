The Diwali special episode on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ included hilarious banter among the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actors, who shared interesting anecdotes from the film’s sets

The cast of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ graced ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2 on Netflix for a fun episode. Among those in attendance were Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Triptii Dimri, and the film’s director Anees Bazmee. The Diwali special episode included hilarious banter among the actors, who shared interesting anecdotes from the film’s sets.

Kartik Aaryan’s paranormal experience

When the host Kapil Sharma asked if anyone had encountered a paranormal experience, Kartik Aaryan shared an incident on the film’s sets. He recalled, “There was a big mansion, it was dark, and the whole atmosphere felt eerie. Just before our shot, I was talking to someone when, out of nowhere, someone scratched me from behind! Triptii thought I was improvising or acting before the shot, but then I told her, ‘No, someone actually scratched me.’ But… there was no one behind us.”

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ to cross Rs 100 crore mark within 3 days

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ put on a solid show of strength on Saturday, which was an extension to the festive weekend. From metros to non-metros, and from multiplexes to single screens, the film continues its dream run. That being said, the horror-comedy is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release. There is also a strong chance that the film might surpass the lifetime business of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the first week itself.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' not only outperformed expectations but also marked a significant milestone in Aaryan's career, surpassing his previous best opener, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which earned Rs 14.11 crore. This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', it is the third installment in the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.