Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office day 1 Kartik Aaryan starrer earns Rs 3660 cr surpasses previous film in franchise

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns Rs 36.60 cr, surpasses previous film in franchise

Updated on: 02 November,2024 03:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The official box office numbers suggest that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has surpassed the previous film in the franchise and earned a total of Rs 36.60 crore on day 1

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns Rs 36.60 cr, surpasses previous film in franchise

In Pic: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster

Listen to this article
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns Rs 36.60 cr, surpasses previous film in franchise
x
00:00

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The movie, which hit theaters on November 1, just a day after Diwali, saw a good footfall on its first day. Before the film’s release, it was estimated that it might not perform well, but now trade analyst and business expert Taran Adarsh has put out the official box office numbers, confirming that the Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit starrer has made its way into the audience’s hearts.





Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office day 1

The official box office numbers suggest that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has surpassed the previous film in the franchise and earned a total of Rs 36.60 crore on day 1. While sharing the day 1 box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “BRAND 'BB3' EMERGES TRIUMPHANT... #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is EXTRAORDINARY, proving 'all' calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin. Catapults #KartikAaryan into the big league as he delivers his BIGGEST 'Day 1', surpassing his previous biggest opener [#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - Rs  14.11 cr] by leaps and bounds. Director #AneesBazmee also achieves his career-best opener with #BB3.”

He further added, “While the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis - Rs  15.91 cr] have shown fantastic results, the performance of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in mass-market areas - particularly single screens - is remarkable. Holding its own against a mighty competitor [#SinghamAgain] in mass centers is an impressive achievement in itself. It's a hat-trick for the horror-comedy genre in 2024... First #Munjya, then #Stree2, and now #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 have paved the way for even more horror-comedies in the future. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 [Week 1] Fri Rs  36.60 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice”

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik Aaryan alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third installment in the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. The first part, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (2022), starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part, released on Diwali, faces a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty’s directorial 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' features a galaxy of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vidya balan madhuri dixit box office Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK