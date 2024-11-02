The official box office numbers suggest that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has surpassed the previous film in the franchise and earned a total of Rs 36.60 crore on day 1

In Pic: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The movie, which hit theaters on November 1, just a day after Diwali, saw a good footfall on its first day. Before the film’s release, it was estimated that it might not perform well, but now trade analyst and business expert Taran Adarsh has put out the official box office numbers, confirming that the Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit starrer has made its way into the audience’s hearts.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office day 1

The official box office numbers suggest that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has surpassed the previous film in the franchise and earned a total of Rs 36.60 crore on day 1. While sharing the day 1 box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “BRAND 'BB3' EMERGES TRIUMPHANT... #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is EXTRAORDINARY, proving 'all' calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin. Catapults #KartikAaryan into the big league as he delivers his BIGGEST 'Day 1', surpassing his previous biggest opener [#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - Rs 14.11 cr] by leaps and bounds. Director #AneesBazmee also achieves his career-best opener with #BB3.”

He further added, “While the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis - Rs 15.91 cr] have shown fantastic results, the performance of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in mass-market areas - particularly single screens - is remarkable. Holding its own against a mighty competitor [#SinghamAgain] in mass centers is an impressive achievement in itself. It's a hat-trick for the horror-comedy genre in 2024... First #Munjya, then #Stree2, and now #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 have paved the way for even more horror-comedies in the future. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 [Week 1] Fri Rs 36.60 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice”

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik Aaryan alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third installment in the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. The first part, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (2022), starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part, released on Diwali, faces a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty’s directorial 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' features a galaxy of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.