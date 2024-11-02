Kartik Aaryan who is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 recently recalled tough struggling phase when he could not even afford to pay rent after his films flopped

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan had the biggest opening of his career at the box office with the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' yesterday. However, in the beginning years of his career he went through a lot of financial struggle in order to survive in the city of dreams. While his story of sharing a house with 12 boys before landing his first film is known to many, he struggled to pay rent even after he became an actor in Hindi cinema. He started living alone in an apartment after the release of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. However, the subsequent films did not shine at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan recalls not being able to pay rent of Rs 2000-4000

Kartik, in a recent interview with Mashable India revealed that he struggled to pay his flat rent after a string of flops post Pyaar Ka Punchnama. While recalling his struggling phase, Kartik stated that, “I moved into a house where I lived alone but I was struggling a lot then. I didn’t have much money coming in and my films were not working. Pyaar Ka Punchnama had come at that time but that did not work much in my favour. After that Akaash Vaani did not do well, Kaanchi also didn't work. Guest in London also didn't work. Nobody knew much about these films as they were not working at the box office.”

He further said, “I was going through a lot of struggle when I lived here but I was very connected to this place. There was a point where I couldn’t pay the rent of this house. It was a very strange time because I was thinking either I bring in some roommates or I start sharing with someone else. Then finally Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happened. I was paying ₹2,000 as rent then. At one point, it went up to ₹4,000.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.The latest part released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. The 'Singham Again' features a galaxy of stars including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.