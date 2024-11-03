Breaking News
Gopal Shetty meets BJP leaders, says 'will never leave the party'
Two injured after fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray to start campaign on Nov 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha
Jayant Patil claims BJP used irrigation 'scam' to blackmail Ajit Pawar
Under established procedures action will be taken: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office within 3 days of its release

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office within 3 days of its release

Updated on: 03 November,2024 05:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After marking a thunderous opening of Rs 36.60 crore, the film generated Rs 75 crore on the second day. “Rooh Baba Aur Manju Behen ki taraf se HAPPY BHAI DOOJ,” Kartik Aaryan wrote on Instagram

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office within 3 days of its release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office within 3 days of its release
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has arrived on the big screen, casting its magic on audiences and dominating the box office. Since its release, the film has been receiving heaps of praise and love from all quarters. Arriving on the occasion of Diwali, it has become the perfect festive Dhamaka. After marking a thunderous opening of Rs 36.60 crore, the film generated Rs 75 crore on the second day. “Rooh Baba Aur Manju Behen ki taraf se HAPPY BHAI DOOJ,” Kartik wrote on Instagram.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ to cross Rs 100 crore mark within 3 days 

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ put on a solid show of strength on Saturday, which was an extension to the festive weekend. From metros to non-metros, and from multiplexes to single screens, the film continues its dream run. That being said, the horror-comedy is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release. There is also a strong chance that the film might surpass the lifetime business of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the first week itself. 

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' not only outperformed expectations but also marked a significant milestone in Aaryan's career, surpassing his previous best opener, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which earned Rs 14.11 crore. This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. It is the third installment in the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' which features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office kartik aaryan Singham Again Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK