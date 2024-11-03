After marking a thunderous opening of Rs 36.60 crore, the film generated Rs 75 crore on the second day. “Rooh Baba Aur Manju Behen ki taraf se HAPPY BHAI DOOJ,” Kartik Aaryan wrote on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has arrived on the big screen, casting its magic on audiences and dominating the box office. Since its release, the film has been receiving heaps of praise and love from all quarters. Arriving on the occasion of Diwali, it has become the perfect festive Dhamaka. After marking a thunderous opening of Rs 36.60 crore, the film generated Rs 75 crore on the second day. “Rooh Baba Aur Manju Behen ki taraf se HAPPY BHAI DOOJ,” Kartik wrote on Instagram.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ put on a solid show of strength on Saturday, which was an extension to the festive weekend. From metros to non-metros, and from multiplexes to single screens, the film continues its dream run. That being said, the horror-comedy is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release. There is also a strong chance that the film might surpass the lifetime business of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the first week itself.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 puts on a solid show of strength on Day 2 [Saturday]... From metros to non-metros, and from multiplexes to single screens, #BB3 continues its dream run.



With the film set to cross the ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Sunday; Day 3], there's a strong chance that #BB3 might… pic.twitter.com/lhDpUxxIWA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2024

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' not only outperformed expectations but also marked a significant milestone in Aaryan's career, surpassing his previous best opener, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which earned Rs 14.11 crore. This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. It is the third installment in the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' which features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.