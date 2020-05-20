COVID-19: Alia Bhatt treats medical personnel to a sweet surprise

Alia Bhatt is reaching out to medical personnel without any fanfare. She has been sending snack boxes to the frontline warriors.

Dr Shripad Gangapurkar of KEM hospital took to Twitter to share a picture of the goodies sent by Bhatt. It included chocolates, buns, an apple drink and snacks with a note from the actor, which read: 'Thank you for all that you are doing to keep the community healthy and safe. You are the real heroes'. We like.

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the multistarrer Kalank, which bombed at the box office. The actress now has big films like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht, Sadak 2, and Brahmastra in the pipeline. She's currently spending the lockdown with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at his residence.

