COVID-19: All who flew in to Mumbai asymptomatic

From the ten flights which landed in Mumbai bringing back the stranded Indians stuck in other countries, not a single passenger has been found symptomatic so far.

These flights brought more than 2,000 passengers who as per the protocols were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Passengers from the MMR region were sent to hotels in the city, whereas, those from other parts of Maharashtra were sent to their home districts wherein they were sent into institutional quarantine.

On May 10, at around 1.30 am, the first flight arrived from London with 329 passengers, out of which 81 went to other districts and 248 stayed in hotels within the city. In the last five days, more nine flights landed in the city carrying more than 1,500 passengers.

"All the passengers are asymptomatic. As per the updated SOP (standard operating protocol), all have been sent into institutional quarantine," said P Velarasu, the additional municipal commissioner who coordinates with international passengers at the airport.

The passengers will stay there for at least 14 days following which tests will be conducted. Once the results arrive, passengers with negative results would be allowed to go home, while those who test positive will be shifted to COVID-19 centres.

Out of the 2,000 plus passengers, 10 opted for CCC1 (Corona Care Centre) of BMC as they could not afford hotel stay.

Meanwhile, after a few passengers complained about hotels taking payment of 14 days straight, the BMC standardised the rates for five-star hotels to Rs 4,000 for single occupancy and R4,500 for double occupancy. The civic body has reserved 3,434 rooms for passengers in 88 hotels from budget to five-star hotels.

During the first phase from May 7 to May 14, eleven flights were scheduled for Mumbai — London (three flights), Singapore, Manila, Newark, Dhaka, Chicago, Kaula Lumpur, Kuwait and San Francisco, with the last flight from London to land on Friday.

In the second phase from May 16 to May 22, 30,000 more stranded Indians will come back to Indian out of which one flight will land in Mumbai. There also will be a few flights which will stop at Mumbai airport, drop off the passengers and then fly to a different city.

30,000

Total no. stranded Indians to come back during phase II of repatriation

11

Total flights to land in Mumbai during first phase of repatriation

10

Total no. of passengers who opted to stay in CCC

