COVID-19: 'Amit Shah present in last cabinet meet, but strict protocols followed'

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to a hospital on Sunday following him testing positive for coronavirus, government sources say he was present in the last cabinet meeting.

However, the same sources insist that social distancing was strictly followed, along with wearing of masks, at the cabinet meeting.

As Union Minister #AmitShah was admitted to a hospital following him testing positive for #coronavirus, govt sources say he was present in the last cabinet meeting.



Sources insist that #SocialDistancing was strictly followed, along with wearing of masks, at the cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/Ea5FajTJad — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 2, 2020

"There is a strict protocol at the PM's residence in the last few months. Temperature checks, Aarogya Setu checks, no use of internal cars to ferry people are some of the measures adopted," the source added. The source also stressed that most physical meetings are avoided and video conferences are, instead, preferred.

Earlier in the day, Shah took to Twitter to announce his Covid results, urging all those who came in contact with him recently, to self-quarantine themselves and get tested.

After the news spread, top politicians including BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav wished Shah a speedy recovery.

Earlier, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and party spokesman Sambit Patra were also infected. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shvraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive too, is also admitted to hospital.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever