COVID-19: At 1,625, Mumbai sees drop in daily cases

with over 12,000 fresh cases recorded in the state on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 infections rose to nearly 14.65 lakh. Mumbai witnessed a drop in daily cases with the health officials confirming more than 1,600 new infections. The number of new fatalities remained constant with the city registering 47 more deaths.

State health department officials said Mumbai continued to record the highest daily cases at 1,625, followed by Pune at 1,294 and Satara at 774. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Thane recorded 584 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli saw 336 new infections and all other districts had fewer than 300 cases each.



Maharashtra's saw some improvement in recovery rate which has increased to 80.48 per cent. Across state, 17,141 patients were discharged after full recovery, including 1,966 in Mumbai. The recovery rate in the city remained steady at 83 per cent, while the doubling rate improved to 67 days.

Among the active patients being treated for COVID-19, more than 58,000 are in Pune, 31,009 in Thane and 26,003 in Mumbai.

370 more die in state

There were 370 COVID-19-related deaths in the state and Mumbai continued to lead with 47 deaths, followed by Nashik with 29 and Pune with 27. So far, the state has recorded a total of 38,347 COVID-19-related deaths and 444 casualties were due to other causes. Maharashtra's mortality rate remained steady at 2.64 per cent.

In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 47 deceased, 37 patients were suffering from other ailments while 37 of them were senior citizens.

City's growth rate at 1.04%

The city's daily growth rate has dropped to 1.04 per cent and the total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 2,17,113. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 12 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

Currently, R Central ward is leading with 1.49 per cent, followed by H West and R South wards. R Central ward has more than 2,500 active cases and 15 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each, while four wards have over 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank sixth, and on Tuesday, Dharavi recorded 22 new cases, Dadar 36 and Mahim 35 cases.

83%

Recovery rate in city as of Tuesday

1.04%

Growth rate of infection as of Tuesday

